Warmer weather brings customers back out on the patio; helping local restaurants survive fall

CLAYTON, Mo. – Mother nature is helping foot the bill for local restaurants as nice weather brings customers back to the patio.

“It means a lot. To be able to have this type of weather in November is a gift,” Ann Gallardo, Owner of City Coffee and Creamery, said.

Amer Abouwardah, owner of Oceano Bistro, said it will help pay the bills in a difficult time.

“This year instead of about how we are making money, it’s how we are going to keep our business afloat without closing down,” Abouwardah said.

Amer and the two other business owners FOX 2 spoke with explained they are doing everything to make sure customers are safe inside and outside. Oceano has hand sanitizing stations, the owner sprays down the entire restaurant with disinfectant once weekly, workers sanitize tables and surfaces routinely, and windows are opened for circulation.

Monday customers in downtown Clayton enjoyed lunch outdoors with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Luckily, the weather will continue to improve to the 60s and 70s.

For Herbie’s owner Aaron Teitelbaum, this is a relief, after already noticing impacts during the fall months.

“It has dropped us about 30 percent, from already diminished numbers of guests, so we have seen a significant drop,” Teitelbaum said.

The return of the cold has forced restaurants to think outside the restaurant.

“You just have to come up and be creative and do whatever you can to survive this,” Gallardo said. “Especially with cases rising people want to sit outside. They still want to go out.”

Curbsides in Clayton are lined with tents, propane heaters, and fireplaces making customers more comfortable amid COVID-19.

“It’s safer outside than it is inside” Judy Kaplan, customer of Oceano explained. “And I have my mask, and that’s how we live now.”

