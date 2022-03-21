ST. LOUIS – Kurt and Brenda Warner’s philanthropic ventures saw a boost after “American Underdog” premiered in December 2021.

One of those is Treasure House Phoenix. It provides an independent living community for young adults with disabilities. Some Treasure House residents are there for a transitional period, and for others, it’s their forever home. Brenda came up with the idea in 2012, and it became a reality in 2018. Her son Zachary inspired her to start this program.

“Just like the ‘American Underdog,’ our residents are underdogs every day,” Treasure House CEO Lauri Tanner said.

The organization launched its Growing Home Capital Campaign in October 2021 with the goal of raising $10 million. Tanner said $7 million of those funds will go to sustaining Treasure House’s Phoenix site. The other $3 million will go to growing Treasure House and launching communities in other cities. They’ve already raised over $1.1 million. Tanner said the Phoenix site has to fundraise $1.5 to $1.8 million per year just to break even.

The Phoenix building was opened in September 2018 and filled to its capacity of 29 residents in June 2021. The residents there have jobs, volunteer, enjoy leisure activities, and create relationships.

Treasure House welcomes different ability levels, and the residents “learn from each other and help each other,” Tanner said.

Residents are from all over the country, and there is a waiting list. Each resident receives a 40 percent scholarship of the overall cost. The gap from cost to charge is covered by donor support. Each resident gets their own ADA compliant furnished apartment with access to family-style amenities such as a kitchen, lounge, game room, patio, outdoor activities, and more.

Click here to learn more.