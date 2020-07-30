Warrant issued for man accused of shooting a woman

ST. LOUIS – A warrant has been issued for Darran Galloway, 32, after a woman had shots fired into her vehicle on Wednesday, July 22.

Police said Galloway is wanted for first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held on $150,000 cash bond.

The probable cause statement said the victim was driving home when she saw Galloway driving on the opposite side of the street and he fired shots into the victim’s vehicle. A bullet hit the woman in the left side of her torso.

The victim is still in the hospital, according to the probable cause statement.

The investigation is ongoing.