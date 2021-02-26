FOX FILES: Warrenton man to spend 30 years in federal prison for firing shots at officers

News

ST. LOUIS–A Warrenton man will spend 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a July 2019 incident where he was accused of attempting to kill federal law enforcement.

Elijah Moore pleaded guilty Friday in a tense federal court hearing to two counts of attempting to kill a federal officer, one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and one count of carjacking.

Elijah Moore

On July 29, 2019, authorities arrested two people at a home in the 700 block of Highway D for an early morning home invasion in Warren County and assault on a Wright City police officer. A third suspect, Moore, had fled the home.

Authorities believed Moore was still in the area and learned he had broken into a vehicle.

Moore was accused of firing shots at an officer and ran off into a nearby wooded area and later stole a truck. After a lengthy chase, authorities say Moore opened fire at pursuing police, before his truck hit stop sticks. There was another exchange of gunfire before Moore’s truck went off the road and into a ditch.

Officers deployed stop sticks, which deflated the rear and front passenger-side tires on the stolen truck. The suspect exchanged gunfire with police before the truck went off the road into a ditch on W. Meyer Road at Highway W.

Friday’s hearing was tense, with Moore responsible for several outbursts, He often blurted out in court – at one point calling the prosecutor a liar for claiming he attacked a prison guard just last week. A dozen federal marshals watched over the shackled Moore in court.

Moore asked for mercy, citing a tough childhood and being ripped from his mother’s arms by a caseworker when he was seven years old.

“The sentence handed down today will allow Elijah Moore to have three decades to ponder why he ever decided to shoot at law enforcement officers. Let this be a reminder to others who might ever give a moment’s thought of shooting at law enforcement officers: it’s a fast track to prison,” said U.S. Marshal John Jordan.

