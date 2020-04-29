‘Warsh those hands’ Signmaker sharing St. Louis messages to help the homeless

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A local sign maker is making local, hand-painted, positive messages for your yard. A portion of the price includes a $10 donation to Gateway 180, a charity that helps homeless families in St Louis.
Want one? Email them.
