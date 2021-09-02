Was he nervous? St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington gets engaged

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington heads to the net during a timeout in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ST. LOUIS- While the Blues get ready for the start of the upcoming 2021-2022 season, a key member of the team took a big step off the ice. Goalie Jordan Binnington got engaged.

His fiance Cristine Prosperi shared the news on Instagram Wednesday, with the team sharing a congratulatory Tweet Thursday afternoon. Among those wishing them well on Instagram was Vladimir Tarasenko’s wife Yana.

Big news for @binnnasty! Congrats to Jordan and Cris on their engagement 💙



(📸: IG / crisprosperi) pic.twitter.com/Awjizo6ADO — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 2, 2021

At least by the look of the pictures shared on social media, Binnington, who rose to fame during the Blues’ Stanley Cup run in 2019 when he deadpanned in a postgame interview, “Do I look nervous,” appeared to be the picture of happiness with the news.