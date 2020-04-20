Wash U. doctor discusses how Metro Area can move forward during pandemic

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Board of Aldermen returns to work from their spring recess to deal with the effects of the coronavirus crisis on Monday.

The 28 Aldermen won’t be at city hall but rather it will be a virtual meeting courtesy of Zoom.

Aldermen will have to tackle the city’s budget crisis.

St. Louis has lost as much as $60 million because of a loss of sales taxes and other revenue during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Neither Mayor Krewson nor Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed wants to lay off workers, but both say the situation is fluid.

Workers just received phase one of a two-part raise that had been okayed by the mayor and the board of aldermen.

Phase two would start taking effect after July and could cost the city $20 million.

Both Reed and Krewson are taking a hard look at whether those raises should be delayed.