Wash U. doctor discusses how Metro Area can move forward during pandemic

ST. LOUIS – Fox 2 spoke with Dr. Steve Lawrence from Washington University who is also an infectious disease specialist at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Dr. Lawrence talks about the downward trend of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and what social distancing looks like in the St. Louis area moving forward. He also discusses the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 cases. Dr. Lawrence talks about how schools and universities move forward. We also spoke with him about the dangers of transmitting the coronavirus on your shoes and clothing.