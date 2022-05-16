ST. LOUIS – Researchers at Washington University want to study how Black children respond to conversations with their parents about racial violence.

Investigators said a mass shooting Saturday in Buffalo, New York was motivated by anti-Black racism. After any widely reported mass-casualty or mass-fatality event, children may have questions.

Washington University researchers want to study how children respond to talks with their parents related to the subject. Researchers are looking for parents who identify as Black or African American, or children who identify as such. The children must be between 11 and 14 years old.

