WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. – The Washington County Coroner is pleading with members of the community to remain vigilant during this pandemic as he spent the weekend investigating 9 COVID deaths.

“This pandemic is very sad and it has hit our small county very hard. Please remain vigilant when out and about,” Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger said.

He wrote in a Facebook post that the healthcare workers he dealt with while doing his investigations were overwhelmed with “exhaustion.”