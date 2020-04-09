Washington County recommends a churches stream Easter Sunday services

POTOSI, Mo. – The Washington County Missouri Health Department is recommending that churches stream their Easter Sunday services. They do not want people meeting in person, in parking lots, or other areas. A stay-at-home order remains in effect in the county amid the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the country.

A Facebook post by the Washington County Missouri Health Department says:

“We know celebrating faith and the Easter holiday is important, especially during these challenging times. It is so important to commit to staying home – even on religious holidays – so we will be able to slow the spread of COVID-19. If we can slow the spread now, we will eventually be able to return to a more familiar way of life. There are ways to celebrate safely – so you don’t put yourself or others at risk. We are all looking forward to life returning to normal and our local churches being filled to capacity. Thank you for your understanding and your help in stopping Covid-19 from spreading. God Bless. Shawnee Douglas, Washington County Health Department.”

As the Easter holiday approaches, world leaders and health officials are fervently warning that the hard-won gains in the fight against the coronavirus must not be jeopardized by relaxing social distancing.

A spike in deaths in Britain and New York and surges of reported new infections in Japan and in India’s congested cities make it clear that the battle is far from over.