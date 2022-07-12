ST. LOUIS – A senate hearing in Washington D.C. Tuesday morning will focus on abortion and two people from the bistate will testify.

One of the people testifying at the Senate hearing Tuesday morning works for Planned Parenthood. The center has been a hot spot for demonstrations since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month.

The hearing is before the Senate Judiciary Committee and is slated to start at 9 a.m. St. Louis time. Those scheduled to testify include Dr. Colleen McNicholas and Julianna Stratton. McNicholas is the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood in the St. Louis region and southwest Missouri. Stratton is the lieutenant governor for Illinois.

The hearing is called “a post-Roe America: the legal consequences of the Dobbs decision.”

Dobbs is the case where the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending a woman’s federal right to an abortion. Abortions are now banned or severely restricted in multiple states including Missouri.

President Joe Biden said the order will safeguard access to abortion care and contraceptives, protect patient privacy and establish a task force to protect access to reproductive health care. Meanwhile, Democratic state lawmakers here in Missouri are asking Governor Mike Parson to call a special session to pass legislation that would safeguard contraception and medical treatment for ectopic pregnancies. Parson has already said he plans to call a special session to deal with tax cuts. The Democratic representatives want the abortion issue added to that agenda.