Florida senators push for deal on COVID-19 relief package

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — After weeks of standoffs, Congress and the White House may be ready to return to the negotiating table for another round of COVID relief.

“I can’t tell you we have a rock-solid deal signed on the dotted line, but we can,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said Wednesday.

Rubio sees the federal Paycheck Protection Program, that helped thousands of small business survive the early days of the pandemic, as the key to bringing Democrats and Republicans together.

“Everyone wants PPP to be a part of the final deal because it’s what is going to get people to vote for it who may not otherwise vote for it,” Rubio added.

The hardest part of making a deal may be what else gets included. Democrats want to see additional spending to boost state and local governments, but Republicans said the price tag is just too expensive.

“Kellie, Democrats don’t want a deal,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) told Washington D.C. Correspondent Kellie Meyers.

Scott said he’s working with the White House to find a solution.

“I’m optimistic that we’ll get a very targeted bill passed,” Scott added.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blamed Republicans for ignoring the $3 trillion relief bill the House passed in May.

“That McConnell and Senate Republicans refuse to bring up for a vote,” Schumer said Wednesday.

But Rubio hopes senate Democrats are ready to compromise.

“So we can move forward because we do need more assistance,” Rubio added.

As for the possibility of another stimulus check Rubio said he doesn’t want the issue to hold up the final deal.

“But certainly, for those people that really need it if there’s a way to structure it that way it’s something I’d be open to,” Rubio added.