Pres. Trump pulled from White House briefing by Secret Service, says ‘suspect’ was shot outside

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — A White House briefing on Monday afternoon was cut short after a Secret Service agent abruptly escorted Pres. Donald Trump away.

According to NBC News, the doors to the briefing room were locked, placing the reporters on a brief lockdown before the President returned.

Trump reportedly said in the briefing room that a “suspect” was shot outside the White House by the Secret Service and that the person has been taken to the hospital.

BREAKING: President Trump has abruptly left a White House briefing after receiving some kind of urgent update from an official. pic.twitter.com/Xv9AGZdtWq — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 10, 2020

Trump reportedly said he doesn’t know the condition of the person, but praised the Secret Service.

Once he returned to the briefing room, Trump began the briefing once again.

President Trump continues with his press briefing following the shooting outside the White House.



He says there will be an additional briefing on the shooting incident soon. https://t.co/Qir7Qm29DC — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 10, 2020

