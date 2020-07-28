Trump trip to Texas won’t be enough to help him win the Lone Star State, Dems say

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — For the 16th time as Commander-in-Chief, Pres. Donald Trump is heading back to Texas.

Assistant to the President Brooke Rollins says Trump’s Midland trip on Wednesday will focus on energy — with a visit to an oil rig at Double Eagle Energy to talk to workers hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a red state, it is a state that believes in this president,” said Rollins.

Trump has made energy production a top priority while in office and White House officials say he hopes to use that as leverage against his opponent this November.

But Democrats say that won’t be enough.

Abhi Rahman with the Texas Democratic Party says recent polls show a tight race between President Trump and Joe Biden in the Lone Star State.

“If the election were held today he would lose the state of Texas,” said Rahman. “The last 10 polls in a row have Trump either barely ahead or losing.”

Texas Democrat Lloyd Doggett says the trip is pure politics.

“I expect he has been looking at the polls — despite what anyone says — and he sees that even in Texas he is a little behind and eager to compete what I think is going to be a true battleground state this fall,” said Doggett.

The President will also participate in an official campaign luncheon in Odessa before heading back to the White House.