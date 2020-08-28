Washington/Elizabeth closed this weekend as part of massive I-270 rebuild

ST. LOUIS – Drivers could face significant delays this weekend as MoDOT completely closes a busy stretch of highway in north county to tear down a bridge.

MoDOT is shutting down Interstate 270 in both directions starting at 9:00 p.m. Friday night so crews can demolish the Washington Street/Elizabeth Avenue Bridge.

Westbound 270 traffic will get off at the Elizabeth Avenue/Washington Street exit then travel on Dunn Road to the next open 270 west entrance ramp.

Eastbound traffic will exit at New Florissant Road then take the newly constructed Pershall Road to the next open 270 east entrance ramp. All lanes reopen on Monday morning at 5:00 a.m.

This demolition and rebuild is part of the larger I-270 North Project. MoDOT project is designed to make major improvements to an 8.5 mile stretch of 270 in North County. The corridor runs from McDonnell Boulevard on the west to Bellefontaine Road on the East.

MoDOT says the project includes new bridges, reconstructed interchanges and ultimately an additional driving lane will be added in both directions on 270 from North Lindbergh to Lewis and Clark.

The overall project runs through 2023 and has a total price tag of $278 million dollars. For more information about the project click here.

