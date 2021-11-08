Washington Park still waiting for state’s help after devastating fire, mayor says

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — It’s been nearly two weeks since a fire destroyed a municipal building in Washington Park, Illinois that housed the village’s fire, police, and public works departments.



Mayor Leonard Moore said they are still waiting to hear from the governor and those who represent the village of Washington Park in St. Clair County.

“We need help in Washington Park, and we need it now,” said Moore.

Moore said the community has come together in the meantime. Donald Norris, who works at a mechanical shop down the street from the burned building, offered the mayor a space for two of the village’s firetrucks.



“I was just thinking about what I could do to help,” said Norris. “So, I shot him (Moore) a text and said I got a couple of bays that I can give you to get the trucks out of the weather. We’ll foster the guys for now.”

Truck Shack, the facility where Norris works, does major paint and body repairs for Davis Mail Services, a postal government contractor.



“What better place to house older equipment than at a mechanical shop,” Norris said.



On his dime, he’s completing any repair work the firetrucks need.

“I said, ‘Leonard, I got this. Don’t worry about the fire department. I got it. If I have to write a check, I got it. I’ll take care of the fire department,'” Norris said.



He is also offering bunks for the firefighters to sleep in, right next door to the building that’s housing the firetrucks and equipment.

“Mr. Norris is just heaven sent,” Leonard Moore, Washington Park’s mayor said.



Norris said pick-up trucks lined the street outside his mechanical shop after the fire and several people donated equipment to the volunteer firefighters.



Moore said he is grateful for the outpouring of support, but said it’s just a band-aid because the equipment has a shelf-life with just one year left. He said they will need new equipment very soon.



“We are a small village,” Moore said. “We don’t have all the revenue coming in like other municipalities.”



Moore said he is still waiting to hear from state officials on how they can help the residents of Washington Park.



“I’m hoping that we hear back from the governor as soon as possible,” said Moore. “I’m hoping our government won’t let us down because we are in desperate need of all and any support that we can get.”



Norris said he also hopes state leaders will come to Washington Park to view the damage.

“Hopefully it won’t be long because we are in desperate need of some finances to relocate immediately.”