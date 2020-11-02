Washington School District releases statement about eighth-grade boy who died from COVID

CLAYTON, Mo. – The Washington School District sent out a statement identifying the student who died from COVID as Peyton Baumgarth.

The statement said Baumgarth was an eighth-grader at Washington Middle School and the district extends its heartfelt sympathy to his family.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page plans to hold a Covid briefing at the county administrative building later Monday morning where the death will be discussed.

The school district’s statement said Baumgarth passed away over the weekend.

His last day at school was Oct. 2.

The school district was informed that he was quarantined on Oct. 26. Baumgarth’s symptoms required hospitalization but he did not improve.

According to the district, “The family asks that we all remember to wear masks, wash hands frequently, and follow guidelines. Covid-19 is real and they want to remind students and parents to take these precautions in and outside of school. Because we know this will impact our school community emotionally, we encouarge you to be emotionally sensitive and prepare to offer support to your child or children during this difficult time.”

State health data shows that Baumgarth is the first person younger than 18 in Missouri to die from COVID.

The Washington School District said additional counselors will be available when students return to school Wednesday.

The family has set up a gofundme to help pay for Peyton’s medical expenses and funeral costs.

To donate, click here.