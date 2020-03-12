Washington University to move all classes online for next few weeks

ST. LOUIS – If you take a look around Washington University’s campus right now, it’s pretty quiet and empty.

That’s because many students here are on spring break.

However, following that break, the campus will pretty much be looking the same as school administrators decided to shift all courses online for the next few weeks due to fears of the coronavirus.

“We felt this method was most appropriate to encourage social distancing,” said Rob Wild, Dean of Students.

For days, he says meetings were held to discuss the pandemic that continues to plague the world.

“I’ve been working at the school for over 20 years and I’ve never seen a challenge of this magnitude,” Wild said.

While some students may be partying it up on a beach down south, they’ve been asked to not return to campus when they’re finished.

In fact, some students who are still on campus during spring break are being required to move out no later than this Sunday.

“We’re asking students to go home, but we are making exceptions in some cases for students who need to stay in residence halls,” he said. “International students who are not able to travel home due to travel restrictions.”

Due to the short transition, spring break is extended an extra week to give time to accommodate living arrangements and the switch to online courses.

This affects some 16,000 undergrad and graduate students, including Rebecca Kazdoi.

“It at least makes me feel like I’m obligated to come to class in-person,” Kazdoi said. “Worrying I’ll be sick or getting other people sick. Just the potential of it makes me more comfortable.”

Meanwhile, schools like Mizzou, Maryville, and St. Louis University are suspending in-person classes as well for a short period of time.

While officials look towards the CDC and White House for direction, students will have to adjust until the pandemic is under control.

“I have no plans to go anywhere,” Kazdoi said.

FOX 2 asked about the status of the May commencement and were told officials will decide on that as time moved forward.