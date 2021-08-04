Washington University graduate tapped for U.S. ambassador post

Washington University St. Louis law school graduate Brian Shukan has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as ambassador to the Republic of Benin. Photo Credit: U.S. State Department

ST. LOUIS- The Biden administration Wednesday announced its intent to nominate another round of ambassadors around the globe, and one of those people has ties to St. Louis.

Brian Shukan, the nominee for “Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary” to the Republic of Benin, is a Washington University Law School graduate.

Shukan is a career foreign service officer. He’s currently Chargé d’Affaires a.i. and Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan and has held the same post at the U.S. Embassy in Haiti.

He has previous embassy experience in Benin, as well as Ghana, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Luxembourg, where current U.S. Representative Ann Wagner (MO-2) served as Ambassador during the George W. Bush administration.

The Republic of Benin borders Nigeria and Togo in West Africa on the Gulf of Guinea. The U.S. has had diplomatic relations with the country, formerly known as Dahomey since its independence from France in 1960.

Shukan’s nomination is subject to approval by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.