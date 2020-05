ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis is the clinical coordinating center for a global study to test a drug to protect health workers from COVID-19. The study will test whether antimalaria drug chloroquine can prevent COVID-19 infection or decrease its severity.

The study will recruit front-line health-care workers globally. It will last five months. More than 10 percent of those with serious COVID-19 infections have been front-line health-care workers.