Washington University may require COVID vaccine as school preps for fall

ST. LOUIS– In a letter to the school community Wednesday, Washington University Chancellor Andrew Martin and Beverly Wendland, Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs outlined plans for what school leaders hope is a return to a more “normal” campus experience for students and staff in the coming fall semester. That plan includes the possibility of requiring students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“With more access to the vaccine anticipated in the months ahead, we are hopeful that everyone in our university community will have had the opportunity to receive the vaccine by August. This would be a major step forward for us in being able to return more fully to an in-person campus experience. It is possible that we will require the vaccine for students, faculty or staff, depending on vaccine availability,” they wrote.

The school’s plan is for most instruction on the Danforth Campus to return to an in-person format, with lecture portions of some classes remaining virtual. There will be limited accommodations for students and faculty in what the school described as “extraordinary personal circumstances” to continue in a virtual environment.

Rutgers announced last week that it will require COVID vaccination for students by fall.

In a recent article in the Harvard Law Review, professors I. Glenn Cohen and Dorit Rubinstein Reiss write that there is precedent for requiring vaccines against diseases as a condition for education, even though there is no specific federal guidance on the matter regarding COVID-19 specifically.

A Washington University spokeswoman said the school didn’t have more specific information yet on the possibility for such a requirement.

“Overall, we are cautiously optimistic that fall will feel a lot more “normal” than what we have experienced during the current academic year. Of course, “normal” is now a relative term,” the school’s letter to the community continued. “There are many areas of our operations that likely will never be entirely the same after our experience in the past year. We have lost a great deal and also learned a lot. While it has certainly been a difficult time for everyone, we know we are stronger as a community and will apply many of the lessons of the pandemic well into the future.”