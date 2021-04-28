Washington University requiring COVID vaccines for students in fall

ST. LOUIS – Washington University announced Wednesday they are requiring students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before returning for the Fall 2021 academic school year.
School officials say, “Vaccination against COVID-19 will play a key role in allowing us to resume our regular activities, protect our community, and prevent the spread of illness both on our campuses and in the St. Louis region, including, importantly, the patients we serve in our hospitals.”
They are requiring all Washington University students on the Danforth and Medical Campuses to be fully vaccinated before they arrive on campus for the start of their academic term or August 30, whichever comes first.
The university says they will allow exemptions for students who cannot receive the vaccine for religious or medical reasons.