Washington University researchers find COVID vaccines may not do enough to fight variants

ST. LOUIS – Washington University’s made their research showing that the COVID vaccines might not do enough to fight three fast-spreading variants public on Thursday.
Scientists said the variants can evade antibodies that work against the original form of the virus, the one that caused the pandemic. The findings suggest COVID-19 drugs and vaccines might not work against the new variants, especially in older and immunocompromised people.
Researchers looked at variants from South Africa, the United Kingdom and Brazil.
The study was published Thursday in “Nature Medicine.”