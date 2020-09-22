Washington University researchers studying whether a common vaccine already stops COVID-19

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A common vaccine could protect against COVID-19 and doctors at Washington University are leading a study to find out.

The MMR vaccine protects against measles, mumps, and rubella. Researchers say it could also stimulate the immune system to protect against other viruses as well.

Washington University is coordinating the study in collaboration with other universities in England and South Africa.

Doctors say the MMR vaccine which is usually given to children only lasts for a short time. This could explain why children are not contracting COVID-19 as much as adults.