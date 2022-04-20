ST. LOUIS – Washington University is researching the possible impact of a loss of taste and smell due to COVID-19 infection on mental health. Researchers recently posted this call for volunteers on their Study Search site. They are looking for people 18 years and older who have survived COVID at least six months before enrolling in the study. Also, these volunteers must be free of any major nasal and sinus problems before infection. Learn more at https://studysearch.wustl.edu/studies/633.

