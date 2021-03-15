Washington University studies how to regain taste and smell after COVID

ST. LOUIS – Some people who get COVID never regain their sense of taste and smell. Doctors at Washington University are researching whether you can train your brain to learn how to smell again.

After a few weeks, most regain their ability to taste and smell but a few people still have smell and taste problems even after three months. Dr. Jay Piccirillo said it is not yet known if it is a permanent loss. He is involved in a research study to see if the brain can be retrained to smell again.

Bo Anderson, a Washington University baseball player, is taking part. He lost his taste and smell in November when he had COVID. Although he can now taste some things, he can not smell anything. Anderson and others choose four essential oils they smell twice a day, like rose, lemon, cloves or eucalyptus.

Half of the participants also get visual training to see if looking at something will trigger smell. Anderson misses the smells brought to life by baseball.

“Smell the fresh air, smell the baseball field when I’m out there playing. It’s not a major thing that I can’t smell at the moment, but it’s something I’d like to get back of course.” Anderson said.

Washington University is still accepting people who want to take part in the study. Dr. Piccirillo hopes to have the results of the research sometime in May.