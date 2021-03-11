Washington University to develop sensor to look for water beneath Moon’s surface

ST. LOUIS, MO – NASA has selected Washington University scientists to build a rover-mounted drill sensor that will calculate the distribution of water at the moon’s south pole. A laser probe, capable of analyzing dust, broken rocks, and other materials, would determine the amount of water and other chemicals present beneath the surface.
Alian Wang, research professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences, will lead the research and development team.
NASA is looking to U.S. universities for lunar-focused research that would increase the use of resources available at exploration sites. Other research will focus on developing sustainable power solutions.
For more information: source.wustl.edu/2021/03/