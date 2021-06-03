Washington University warns of armed person on campus

ST. LOUIS- Washington University shared a mobile alert Thursday afternoon, warning that there was an armed person on the school’s Danforth Campus.
The alert states:
EMERGENCY: Alert issued at 06/03/2021 03:14:17 PM CDT.
WashUAlert: Armed person on Danforth Campus. RUN/HIDE/FIGHT. If hide, lock/barricade yourself in a room until further notice. If off campus, stay away. Updates at emergency.wustl.eduAlert posted on wustl.edu
The school later tweeted out that it was “investigating a report of a person with a gun on the east end of the Danforth Campus.
This is a developing story. We have crews heading for the area.