Washington University welcomes Class of 2020 back for in-person graduation ceremony

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Many seniors did not attend graduation ceremonies in person last spring. Now, Washington University is welcoming back the Class of 2020 for an in-person commencement next month.

The commencement was canceled in 2020 after public health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Julie L. Gerberding, MD

The first woman to serve as director of the Centers for Disease Control, Julie L. Gerberding, MD, will deliver the address in 2021 to the returning graduates.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to let this class, who frankly got the raw end of the deal last year, know that Dr. Gerberding, a world-renowned infectious disease and vaccine expert, will deliver their much-anticipated in-person Commencement address,” writes Chancellor Andrew D. Martin.

The three small commencement ceremonies will be held for the Class of 2020 on May 30 at Francis Olympic Field in place of the traditional ceremony in Brookings Quadrangle. There will be a maximum of 500 graduates at each in-person ceremony, with two guests allowed per graduate. The events will also be live-streamed for those who cannot attend in-person.