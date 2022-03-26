ST. LOUIS–The company that handles solid waste, recycling and yard waste collection for several St. Louis communities is telling its customers that changes have been made, including the firing of the manager in charge of the St. Louis regional market.

In a March 22 letter shared by the City of Des Peres, one of Waste Connection’s local cities, the company said storms in February “exposed our headcount shortages we’ve had at this district. Covid19 continues to impact our supply chain in obtaining truck parts and anything we send out for outside repair. Because of COVID the trucking industry as a whole has suffered. Hiring drivers during these trying times has been a full time job, we also still have to deal with job injuries, allowing drivers to take their earned vacation time and other safety concerns that might impede our route coverage. COVID has taught people to live with less and not to apply for jobs of manual labor. We also feel that some of the processes our management team was utilizing were insufficient.”

Waste Connection, which also provides services to Eureka, Warson Woods, Rock Hill and Crystal Lake Park in St. Louis County, said it made “the appropriate change to relieve the current manager of all responsibilities,” with supervisors and management from other regions brought in temporarily while new management is hired.

Among the changes promised moving forward, Waste Connection says it will offer quarterly bonuses to drivers, rent trucks, and suspend payment for yard waste customers through the month of April.