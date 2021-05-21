Waste Management hosts hiring event Friday and Saturday

ST. LOUIS – Waste Management is looking for workers.
They are hosting a hiring event Friday and Saturday at their office.
Waste Management has partnered with Guild Education to offer employees educational benefits including free college tuition. There’s also a $5,000 signing bonus for some positions. The company said its goal is to not only attract new workers but also keep them for the long haul.
The hiring event is from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday and 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Waste Management office on Hall Street in Old North St. Louis.
Walk-ins are welcome, but you can schedule an appointment at this link.