Apophis asteroid will be visible from Earth this weekend

ST. LOUIS – An asteroid the size of three football fields will pass by a star and be visible from Earth on Sunday, February 21. But have no fear, there is no danger of it hitting our planet.

“The more that we can understand the orbits of asteroids like Apophis the better we can prepare,” said Will Snyder, Manager at the St. Louis Science Center McDonnell Planetarium.

According to experts, the 1,000-foot wide asteroid will sweep across the United States around 11:50 p.m. But in order to see this rare event, you have to be located exactly along its path.

“At home scientists and citizen astronomers will have the opportunity to observe this near-Earth asteroid from their telescope,” said Snyder.

Apophis was first discovered in 2004 and scientists say it’s expected to pass earth and visible to the naked eye with upcoming flybys in 2029, 2036, and 2068.

