Watch Ameren’s Falcon Cam showing three baby peregrine chicks

ST. LOUIS – Three peregrine falcons hatchlings are calling Ameren Missouri’s Sioux Energy Center home for the next six weeks and you can watch.

It’s the ninth straight year Ameren’s had its Falcon Cam. This year, the falcon hatchling and two of its siblings can be seen in their nest along with their mother. Their father is often out finding food for the chicks. The chicks will begin to fly in about seven weeks, then they will learn how to hunt.

Viewers have been watching the eggs since mid-March. Ameren says peregrines use to make nests along the bluffs of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. Now, they often make their homes on tall buildings and structures.

You can watch the nest activity daily from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. The camera will stay live until the chicks fly off. You can watch yourself at AmerenMissouri.com/FalconWatch

Ameren is working with the World Bird Sanctuary and Missouri Department of Conservation on the project.

Here are some facts about peregrine falcons:

Female peregrines average 2 lbs., 4 ounces with a 40-inch wingspan.

Males average 1 lb., 6 ounces with a 30-inch wingspan.

Egg incubation time is approximately 30 days.

The eggs usually hatch in late April.

Chicks typically begin flying about 42 days after hatching.

When hunting, peregrines dive down on their prey at speeds well over 200 mph, making them the fastest animals on earth.