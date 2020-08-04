Watch: Astronaut Bob Behnken discusses recent SpaceX mission to ISS

ST. LOUIS- Astronaut Bob Behnken, a St. Louis native, is expected to discuss his recent SpaceX mission to the ISS. Behnken and astronaut Doug Hurley splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday after 62 days in space.

The two made approximately 1,024 orbits around our planet and four spacewalks.

Their mission to the International Space Station marked the first crewed spaceflight to launch from the United States since the Space Shuttle program retired in 2011. It was also the first time in history that a commercially developed spacecraft carried humans into Earth’s orbit.