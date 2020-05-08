Watch: B-2 Stealth Bomber flies over St. Louis to salute essential workers

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Air National Guard is saluting essential workers statewide with a B-2 stealth bomber flyover tonight.

Bommarito Automotive Skyfox is tracking its path and providing the live coverage.

It is part of the Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing will conduct the flyovers of six communities across the state. Those include Camdenton, Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Columbia, Jefferson City, and Springfield.

The Guard is reminding residents to follow strict social distancing guidelines and refrain from large groups while viewing the flyover.

The flyover will include a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber assigned to the 509th/131st Bomb Wings. The 131st Bomb Wing, based at Whiteman Air Force Base and Jefferson Barracks, are the only National Guard wing to fly the B-2 Spirit.