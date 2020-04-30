St. Louis County Police Department Chief Mary Barton sworn in during limited badge ceremony

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Police Department is getting a new chief today. Captain Mary Barton’s badge ceremony took place at 10:00 a.m.

She will be the first woman to lead the force. Barton joined the St. Louis County Police Department in 1978.

Barton’s role starts as Chief Jon Belmar retires. Belmar has run the department since 2014 and has been on the force for 34 years.

The ceremony had to be scaled back because of the pandemic. Only a limited number of people were allowed to attend.



