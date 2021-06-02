Watch ‘Best of Jersey Shore’ live on YouTube

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – MTV is bringing you the best moments from the classic reality show Jersey Shore over the next 24 hours through a YouTube live stream. The nostalgic trip down memory land is to celebrate a new series called “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”
The YouTube description says that you can see, “All your favorite moments with Snooki, JWoww, Deena, Vinny, DJ Pauly D, Ronnie and The Situation. Also, brand new original series such as ‘Cooking in the Crib with Snooki & Joey’ and ‘Moms with Attitude’.”
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres Thursday at 7:00 pm central time. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi tells E! News that the cast and crew were to see her after a 2019 retirement announcement. She popped out of a cake to surprise her roommates.