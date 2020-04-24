Celebration for St. Louis Police officer leaving the hospital after fighting COVID-19

A St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer is heading home after more than three weeks in a hospital with COVID-19. A celebration send off is taking place as the officer leaves St. Luke’s in Chesterfield. He was admitted to the hospital on April 1st.

St. Luke’s believes the officer is the first down COVID-19 patient in the St. Louis region to be treated with ECMO technology and released. It is being used in hospitals across the nation in treating COVID-19 patients.

ECMO is a life support technology that stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. It acts as an outside heart and lung to support the body when a person’s own organs are too sick to do the job. It extracts blood, adds oxygen and pumps blood back into the body.

