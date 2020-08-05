Watch: Cori Bush speaks at archgrounds after beating Rep. Clay; Gardner and Jones join her

ST. LOUIS- Cori Bush made history by ousting longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay during last night’s primary. This afternoon, she is joining St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and St. Louis City Treasurer Tishaura Jones for a press conference under the archgrounds to celebrate their victories.

Bush’s primary win essentially guarantees her a seat in Congress representing the heavily Democratic St. Louis area.

The one-time homeless woman who led protests following Michael Brown’s death. She also had backing from political action committee Justice Democrats and Fight Corporate Monopolies this election.

Gardner and Jones are the first Black women to hold their positions. Cori Bush is expected to be the first Black woman to represent Missouri in congress.