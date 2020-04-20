‘Flattening the curve’ is working but St. Louis is still a COVID-19 hotspot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Lyda Krewson is holding coronavirus briefings through her Facebook page every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 2:00 pm. There are currently 857 cases and 30 COVID-19 related deaths in St. Louis.

Mayor Krewson says that social distancing is helping to flatten the curve. The number of cases and deaths is not as bad as initial forecasts predicted. But, the St. Louis region does have over 60 percent of the cases in Missouri. This region includes St. Louis County and parts of southern Illinois.

“No one wants to reopen the economy more than I do. But, I don’t want to do it at the expense of more people dying,” said Mayor Krewson. “We will be social distancing for a while.”

Mayor Krewson says that hair and nail salons will probably not be among the fires places to reopen. But, a phased reopening of the economy is likely.

The city is canvassing lower-income neighborhoods to make sure they have adequate access to resources. There are new testing sites opening in St. Louis today. You can call to set up an appointment here: 314-833-2777.