Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says despite rising cases, ‘our curve is bending the right way’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker told residents today that while cases and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are still rising in the state, he went on to say, “Our curve is bending the right way.”

Illinois is reporting 59 new deaths and 1,151 new COVID-19 cases. There are now 31,508 cases and 1,349 deaths in the state. Those reported deaths include 2 men in their 80s from Madison County.

Governor Pritzker says real progress is being made in the state’s fight against the virus. He says 757 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators. That is 23% of the states’ inventory. He said this is on a downward trend from earlier this month.

Pritzker also said the state may have not reached its peak yet, but that everyone’s actions are helping keep the peak as low as possible. “While we never know the exact impacts of the efforts all of you have made to protect your communities, all the projections indicate you have saved thousands of lives,” Pritzker said.