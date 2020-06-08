Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 789deaths/ 14,057 cases IL: 5,736 deaths/ 124,759 cases.
Protestors block Lindbergh Blvd. in Florissant after officer strikes man with patrol car

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A crowd gathered in Florissant tonight to protest after a video surfaced showing a police officer’s patrol vehicle striking a man who appears to be running away.

The group started at the Florissant police department, blocking Lindbergh Blvd. between New Florissant Road and Lafayette.

A Dellwood resident’s doorbell camera caught the incident. The homeowner shared the video with FOX2.

The video appears to show an unmarked vehicle strike a man on June 2, 2020. It also shows the detectives get out of the vehicle, then apparently get on top of the man and hit him as he tries to restrain his hands behind his back. You can hear a lot of yelling in the video and the officers use strong words. 

Chief Tim Fagan says he saw the video for the first time Saturday, four days after the incident took place. St. Louis County Prosecutor Attorney Wesley Bell recused himself from the investigation and requested St. Charles County Tim Lohmar to handle the investigation.

