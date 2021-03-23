Watch: Debate between St. Louis mayoral candidates

News

The debate starts at 6:00 pm. Watch it here.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The two candidates for St. Louis mayor debate on FOX 2 as we approach the April 6th election.

Jasmine Huda is the anchor for this uninterrupted hour-long program. The candidates will discuss the issues affecting residents of St. Louis and those who live in the region.

Tishaura Jones has served as City Treasurer since 2012 and was the first African American woman to hold that position. Since 2015, Cara Spencer has represents the 20th ward, which includes the Dutchtown, Marine Villa and Gravois Park neighborhoods in south St. Louis.

The two candidates will be taking questions from our media panel. Linda Lockhart is representing the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists and the St. Louis Press Club. Michael Calhoun is from KMOX Radio and Gilbert Bailon is the Editor-In-Chief of the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

Our FOX 2 and KPLR 11 web producers are also monitoring social media during this debate for your comments and questions. You can be part of the conversation by using the hashtag #STLDebate on Twitter. Stay with us after the debate for the “Show after the Show” with the candidates on FOX2Now.com.

We’ve also taken precautions to keep everyone in our studio safe during the pandemic. Our media panelists and the candidates are six feet apart and there are plexiglass dividers between each of them.

Each candidate will give a two-and-a-half-minute opening statement before the debate. That will be followed by questions from the media panel as well as from our audience on social media. The candidates will have one and a half minutes to answer those questions.

Rebuttals will be limited to 30 seconds at the discretion of the moderator. We will finish with two and a half-minute closing statements from each candidate.

A coin toss was held on March 12t to decide who would make the first opening statement. FOX 2 and KPLR 11 general Manager Kurt Krueger tossed the coin. Alderwoman Spencer won the coin toss and she has decided to go second. That means Treasurer Jones will have the opportunity to deliver her opening statement first.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News