Watch: Debate between St. Louis mayoral candidates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The two candidates for St. Louis mayor debate on FOX 2 as we approach the April 6th election.

Jasmine Huda is the anchor for this uninterrupted hour-long program. The candidates will discuss the issues affecting residents of St. Louis and those who live in the region.

Tishaura Jones has served as City Treasurer since 2012 and was the first African American woman to hold that position. Since 2015, Cara Spencer has represents the 20th ward, which includes the Dutchtown, Marine Villa and Gravois Park neighborhoods in south St. Louis.

The two candidates will be taking questions from our media panel. Linda Lockhart is representing the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists and the St. Louis Press Club. Michael Calhoun is from KMOX Radio and Gilbert Bailon is the Editor-In-Chief of the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

Our FOX 2 and KPLR 11 web producers are also monitoring social media during this debate for your comments and questions. You can be part of the conversation by using the hashtag #STLDebate on Twitter. Stay with us after the debate for the “Show after the Show” with the candidates on FOX2Now.com.

We’ve also taken precautions to keep everyone in our studio safe during the pandemic. Our media panelists and the candidates are six feet apart and there are plexiglass dividers between each of them.

Each candidate will give a two-and-a-half-minute opening statement before the debate. That will be followed by questions from the media panel as well as from our audience on social media. The candidates will have one and a half minutes to answer those questions.

Rebuttals will be limited to 30 seconds at the discretion of the moderator. We will finish with two and a half-minute closing statements from each candidate.

A coin toss was held on March 12t to decide who would make the first opening statement. FOX 2 and KPLR 11 general Manager Kurt Krueger tossed the coin. Alderwoman Spencer won the coin toss and she has decided to go second. That means Treasurer Jones will have the opportunity to deliver her opening statement first.

