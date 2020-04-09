Watch Easter Sunday services on FOX 2

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The state of Missouri’s stay-at-home orders went into effect Monday. The governor and other representatives are asking people to refrain from gathering in large groups to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

St. Louis County Police have said that people should “Stay and Pray.” They suggest watching church services on television or streaming them online.

You will be able to watch Easter Sunday Mass from Boston starting at 10:00 am on FOX 2. After that is the Easter Sunday special and then a Sould Gospel Service from Atlanta.

FOX 2 program schedule – Sunday, April 12

10:00 am Easter Sunday Mass from Boston

11:00 am FOX Easter Sunday Special

12:00 pm FOX Soul Gospel Service from Atlanta