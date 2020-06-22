Watch: Ethical Society of Police in St. Louis County allege systemic racism in police department

CLAYTON, Mo. – The Ethical Society of Police (ESOP) St. Louis County Chapter will host a press conference at 4 p.m. today to address what it says it systemic racism in the St. Louis County Police Department.

The group says earlier this month, Chief Mary Barton wrongly advised ESOP leadership that there is no systemic racism in the Department. The group says the department lags behind many police departments nationwide with regard to diversity and inclusion, as noted in the findings of the 2015 U.S. Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) collaborative review of the Department.

The group is also asking Sam Page to sign our Memorandum of Understanding, acknowledge the fact that systemic racism exists in St. Louis. They also want him to develop a structured plan to address the systemic racism that exists not only in St. Louis County Government but also with residents in St. Louis County.