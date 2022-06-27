Fireworks illuminate the Gateway Arch during the last night of Fair St. Louis in St. Louis on July 7, 2018. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS – Nobody does fireworks like FOX 2 and our exclusive Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter.

FOX 2 will continue its long-standing tradition of bringing St. Louis area viewers Fourth of July fireworks live from SkyFOX in Downtown St. Louis next Monday night. Viewers can watch the 9 p.m. news to see Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX in the air with the Gateway Arch as fireworks shoot off in the background.

FOX 2 has been airing the entire display live for more than 20 years with patriotic music. The fireworks begin Monday night at about 9:30 p.m.

There is much more going on in the St. Louis area to celebrate Independence Day. Click here for a list of fireworks and celebrations.