Watch FOX 2’s ‘BattleHawks Gameday’ to see all of the pre-game fun

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The BattleHawks are playing their second home game at The Dome at America’s Center today. The game against the Seattle Dragons starts on FOX 2 at 4:00 pm. Watch ‘BattleHawks Gameday’ on-air and online before kickoff on television.

College Basketball’s “Seton Hall at Marquette” starts at 1:30 pm on FOX 2. The game may run long but you won’t miss the XFL on KTVI. It is our policy to broadcast the kickoff on time.

FOX 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne is hosting a pre-game show at 3:30 pm. You can see the live streaming video “BattleHawks Gameday” show here. The special will also be broadcast on television at the conclusion of the college basketball game.

Make sure to tune in to FOX 2 on TV to see the game. It will not be aired online.

Fans cheering “Ka-Kaw” have been tailgating outside The Dome at America’s Center this afternoon. See all of the festivities during our pre-game show and see a schedule of events here.

We're creating something special here in St. Louis …



Bring this same energy on Saturday vs Seattle. 😤



🕓 4 p.m.

📺 FOX

🎟️ https://t.co/alAnUTShFX#ForTheLoveOfFootball x #ClearedToEngage pic.twitter.com/UY6BU0LiLd — St. Louis BattleHawks (@XFLBattleHawks) February 28, 2020