Watch: Friday’s Senior Salute to the 2021 graduates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Let’s salute the Class of 2021!  St. Louis Community College along with McDonald’s and FOX 2 are celebrating our local high school graduates who deserve to celebrate their achievements!

We’re so pleased to have thousands of photos submitted. Congratulations to all our local high school graduates – we are so proud of you! We are working to post all of them here on this page and airing as many as we can on Friday mornings.

Want to see your photo featured here? Upload your photo using the information below. They will be shown throughout the morning every Friday through the end of May!

You can also upload your photos to @FOX2Now on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter!  Use the hashtag: #Classof2020STL. Note: photos uploaded to social media may or may not appear

Submit your photo here!

St. Louis Community College – ENROLL TODAY!

Expanding Minds. Changing Lives.

Whether you’re looking for your first job, a part-time job, or a job in between jobs, McDonald’s has a position for you! Plus, McDonald’s and its independent franchisees are committed to helping employees further their education and achieve their dreams. That’s why we created Archways to Opportunity, our signature education and career advising program.

Work at a McDonald’s for 90 days and 15 hours a week, and you will be eligible to receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance. That means you don’t have to pay first and get reimbursed. McDonald’s pays for you. Interested? Visit MCHIRE.COM to learn more and apply to a restaurant near you.

