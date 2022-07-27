NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family, friends, law enforcement and the community are gathering Wednesday morning to pay their respects to a fallen North Kansas City officer.

After his visitation Tuesday night, Officer Daniel Vasquez’s funeral is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at Vineyard Church, located at 12300 NW Arrowhead Trafficway in Kansas City.

Anyone attending the visitation or funeral must enter the church parking lot from south Highway 169. Police warn traffic around the church will be heavier than normal due to the large crowd expected.

FOX4 will stream the funeral service in the video player above.

Community support for Vasquez’s family

Since he was shot and killed during a traffic stop last week, the support for Vasquez could be seen throughout the Northland.

Off Armour Road, there are signs of solidarity. In neighborhoods, there are blue, black and white flags and ribbons on trees for Vasquez.

Several local and franchise businesses are collecting donations or giving their proceeds to Vasquez’s family after his tragic death.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police had raised more than $95,000 in donations. Kansas City-area Price Choppers have raised almost $30,000. Northland McDonald’s locations also donated a portion of Tuesday’s sales to the Vasquez family fund.

Funeral procession

After the funeral service Wednesday, a procession will head from the church to White Chapel Memorial Gardens where a graveside service will be held.

Anyone who wishes to support the family is invited to line Armour Road until the funeral procession passes. No one will be allowed to park on Armour, but parking is available on side streets.

Vasquez procession route

Remembering Daniel Vasquez

Vasquez is remembered as a man who loved his community and showed that dedication throughout his life, according to his obituary.

As a child, Vasquez’s family said he enjoyed playing football, baseball, and wrestling. He also loved music and played drums at his church, as well as numerous other instruments.

In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, including two older sisters, his fiancé and friends. He enjoyed playing video games, cooking, trying new foods, working out, and going to rodeos.

Officers and community members wait outside of the funeral service of slain North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez on July 27, 2022. Vasquez was shot and killed during a traffic stop. (Photo by Tia Johnson/FOX4)

Officers and community members wait outside of the funeral service of slain North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez on July 27, 2022. Vasquez was shot and killed during a traffic stop. (Photo by Tia Johnson/FOX4)

Those who love him said Vasquez was always smiling, joking and friendly to everyone.

It’s something his roommate, Officer Steve Emmons, shared with mourners during Vasquez’s funeral service.

“I don’t need to tell any of you what kind of man Danny was. We all know he was an amazing person, kind and loving friend, and stranger to no one,” Emmons said.

He asked people to remember Vasquez’s smile and share their favorite memories of the fallen officer on social media.

Vasquez’s family said they will remember him as a compassionate and dependable protector to all that knew him. That description also defined Vasquez’s career.

He began serving his community by working security at businesses in Wyandotte County, Kansas, and Jackson County, Missouri.

He then joined the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department as a detention officer in March 2019.

In 2020, he applied to become a North Kansas City police officer. He graduated from the Regional Police Academy and joined the department in July 2021.

Vasquez’s family said he received a Medal of Valor from the North Kansas City Police Department.