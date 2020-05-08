Illinois touts coronavirus testing; adding more test sites

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is touting the state’s testing capacity, announcing more than 20,000 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

It comes as Illinois reports 73,760 cases and 3,241 deaths, an increase of 273 cases and 130 deaths respectively.

Gov. Pritzker says testing is fundamental to reopening the economy and making the public safe. Illinois is 5th among the 50 states when it comes to the total number of tests completed. So far, the state says it has run 399,714 tests.

The state has 244 public tests sites, including 7 drive-thru sites. One of those is in East St. Louis. three more drive-thru testing sites will open next week.

The expanded testing capacity means anyone with COVID-19 like illness or symptoms can be tested, even without a doctor’s order.

Reditus labs, an Illinois company, set up one drive-thru test site in Monmouth, Ill to test every employee at Smithfield Foods. The testing allowed the plant to remain open and now the company is testing other plants across the Midwest.

You can find a testing sites in your area by checking out a map of testing locations by clicking here.